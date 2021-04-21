Left Menu

President Kovind condoles loss of lives in Nashik oxygen tanker leak incident

President Ram Nath Kovind condoled the loss of lives in the oxygen tanker leak incident in a hospital in Maharashtra's Nashik on Wednesday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-04-2021 18:48 IST | Created: 21-04-2021 18:48 IST
President Ram Nath Kovind. (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

President Ram Nath Kovind condoled the loss of lives in the oxygen tanker leak incident in a hospital in Maharashtra's Nashik on Wednesday. "I am deeply distressed by the unfortunate incident of patients dying due to gas leak in Nashik, Maharashtra. My deepest condolences to the families who lost their loved ones in this incident. I wish all other patients a quick recovery," said the President on Twitter.

At least 22 people were killed in an oxygen tanker leak incident at Dr Zakir Hussain Hospital in Nashik on Wednesday, confirmed the District Magistrate, Nashik. Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope said that the situation is under control now.

"This is an unfortunate incident. I spoke to Nashik Municipal Commissioner who has informed me that the situation is under control now. I will be going to Nashik soon. Nashik Guardian Minister Chhagan Bhujbal has already gone there," he said. Meanwhile, Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Minister Rajendra Shingane said: "It is an unfortunate incident. We are trying to get a detailed report. We have ordered an enquiry as well. Anyone found responsible will not be spared."

Several states are facing a shortage of medical oxygen, especially Maharashtra. 58,924 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Maharashtra in the last 24 hours, according to the state health ministry. As many as 52,412 people recovered in the said period and 351 died. The total case tally reached 38,98,262 while the death toll has mounted 60,824. (ANI)

