After facing flak over distribution of Fabiflu, Gautam Gambhir says proud to save lives in pandemic

After receiving flak for giving out 'free Flabiflu' in his parliamentary constituency East Delhi, BJP MP Gautam Gambhir on Thursday asked if a few strips of Fabiflu he obtained is causing its shortage and said he is proud to save somebody's life in this pandemic.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-04-2021 16:15 IST | Created: 22-04-2021 16:15 IST
BJP MP Gautam Gambhir speaking with ANI on Thursday (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

After receiving flak for giving out 'free Flabiflu' in his parliamentary constituency East Delhi, BJP MP Gautam Gambhir on Thursday asked if a few strips of Fabiflu he obtained is causing its shortage and said he is proud to save somebody's life in this pandemic. Speaking to ANI on Thursday, Gautam Gambhir said, "If a few 100 strips of tablets obtained from a distributor are being given for free, then, can it be called 'hoarding'? Is my obtaining a few strips of Fabiflu causing the shortage?"

"Those people, who let Remdesivir sell for Rs 30,000- Rs 40,000, or one hospital bed being given out for 5-10 lakhs, are calling this 'hoarding'?" he said. "Rich people can buy Fabiflu with the help of their money and contacts, what about the poorer section of people who don't have money or contacts?" Gambhir added.

The cricketer-turned-politician also said that he is "proud" of himself for "saving lives." "If you can save the lives of poor with your money and if people want to politicise this and call this 'hoarding', then I am proud, that I can save somebody's life in this pandemic," he said.

"And it is my duty to save lives of people. I will continue to do so. If this is wrong, then I am proud that I am doing something wrong because it is more important to save lives than their politics," he added. "I don't think this is called 'hoarding.' Maybe their understanding of 'hoarding' is different from mine," said Gautam Gambhir.

Informing about his next step to obtain oxygen cylinders for helping COVID patients in need, he said, "We have even tried to contact somebody to get oxygen cylinders from our own money to help people. Because you are a human first and a politician later. Real humanity is helping people with obtaining Fabiflu or oxygen cylinders, from their own money and not by asking somebody. So we are trying to organise the oxygen cylinders in however much quantity to help people in case of emergency." (ANI)

