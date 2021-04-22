Left Menu

Amarinder responsible for chaos in Punjab mandis: Sukhbir

Punjab was also pipped by Haryana in placing of orders for used gunny bags, he claimed.Badal said farmers and arhatiyas commission agents conveyed to him that they were now being asked to arrange for gunny bags on their own.

PTI | Moga | Updated: 22-04-2021 21:01 IST | Created: 22-04-2021 21:00 IST
Amarinder responsible for chaos in Punjab mandis: Sukhbir
File Photo Image Credit: Wikimedia

Moga, Apr 22 (PTI) Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal on Thursday held Chief Minister Amarinder Singh responsible for the ''chaos'' in mandis in Punjab, alleging farmers were being ''forced to camp in miserable conditions'' at procurement centres due to the state's ''inability to arrange'' gunny bags to store the incoming wheat crop.

The SAD president, who visited Goniana Mandi, Goniana Kalan, Maluka, Kotha Guru and Bhagta Bhaike mandis in Bathinda district and the Moga Mandi, requested the entire SAD rank and file to fan out in procurement centres to assist the farmers in getting their crop procured. He announced that the party would hold symbolic district level 'dharnas' across the state on April 24 in front of the offices of deputy commissioners to submit a memorandum demanding the problems being faced by farmers in 'mandis' be resolved immediately.

Asking the chief minister to step out of his farmhouse and address the problems being faced by farmers, Badal said the chief minister should also direct senior officers to visit all 'mandis' and remove shortcomings which were resulting in extremely slow procurement of wheat. ''Farmers have told me that they have been camping in 'mandis' for more than one week to await procurement of their produce. As much as 45 lakh metric tonnes of wheat is lying in the open in mandis and not being lifted due to lack of gunny bags,'' Badal said in a statement.

''Food and Civil Supplies Minister Bharat Bhushan Ashu has gone into hiding as he knows he cannot face the farmers after failing to issue timely tenders for gunny bags. Punjab was also pipped by Haryana in placing of orders for used gunny bags,'' he claimed.

Badal said farmers and 'arhatiyas' (commission agents) conveyed to him that they were now being asked to arrange for gunny bags on their own. He said the government was claiming it had made a payment of Rs 6,000 crore to farmers when the actual payment was only Rs 3,400 crore. Meanwhile, in a bid to aid farmers facing hardships on account of introduction of Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) system for the first time during the current Rabi Marketing Season, the Punjab Mandi Board has set up 'Farmer Help Desks' in grain markets across the state for online registration on new portal for making payments directly into their bank accounts.

According to Punjab Mandi Board Chairman Lal Singh, the rationale behind the move is to ensure timely payment to farmers into their bank accounts expeditiously. Out of 12 lakh farmers, nearly six lakh have already uploaded the requisite documents on the portal.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Boys Season 3 updates: Cast, release date & what we know more

Sirens warn of possible rocket attack near Israel's Dimona reactor

Indonesian navy checking on submarine after failure to report back from exercise

My Hero Academia Chapter 310: Will Izuki vs Muscular battle continues?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

Videos

Latest News

Spine-chilling trailer of 'The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It' released!

Warner Bros India on Thursday dropped the trailer of their upcoming horror flick The Conjuring The Devil Made Me Do It featuring Vera Farmiga and Patrick Wilson as Lorraine and Ed Warren, on YouTube. Fans of the Conjuring universe have been...

Olympics-Team GB say athletes likely to be vaccinated before Tokyo

British athletes are likely to have COVID-19 jabs before heading to Tokyo for the Olympics and none has expressed any opposition to vaccination, Team GB head Mark England said on Thursday.The British Olympic Association said in January athl...

ANALYSIS-Reprieve for Spanish plant highlights Airbus restructuring challenge

Airbus has defused a row over the future of a factory in southern Spain, but the Cadiz plant and its 300 jobs remain on the critical list in a potential setback to completion of a company-wide restructuring, industry sources said.Airbus on ...

Jwala Gutta ties nuptial knot with actor Vishnu Vishal

Decorated doubles badminton player Jwala Gutta and cricketer-turned actor Vishnu Vishal got hitched here on Thursday, family sources said.The couple tied the knot in a private ceremony, sources close to Gutta told PTI.Telangana Excise Minis...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021