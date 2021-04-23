Rahul Gandhi slams Centre for oxygen shortage, lack of ICU beds amid COVID-19 deaths
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday slammed the Central government for the medical oxygen shortage crisis in parts of the country amid the second COVID-19 wave, saying the lack of ICU beds and oxygen was causing deaths, rather than the disease itself.ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-04-2021 11:17 IST | Created: 23-04-2021 11:17 IST
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday slammed the Central government for the medical oxygen shortage crisis in parts of the country amid the second COVID-19 wave, saying the lack of ICU beds and oxygen was causing deaths, rather than the disease itself. "Corona can cause a fall in oxygen level but it's #OxygenShortage & lack of ICU beds which is causing many deaths. GOI, this is on you," the Congress leader tweeted.
He had also hit out at the Centre for its 'anti-people policies' earlier. "...The crisis in India is not just corona, but the anti-people policies of the Central government. Not false celebrations and hollow speeches, give the country a solution!" he tweeted.
The country is in the middle of a lethal second COVID-19 wave, with many parts, facing acute oxygen shortage. As many as 2,263 deaths and 3,32,730 fresh COVID-19 cases were reported in the country in the last 24 hours - the highest single-day spike since the pandemic broke out last year.
This is the second consecutive day that the country has reported over 3 lakh cases. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Rahul Gandhi
- Congress
- India
- OxygenShortage & lack
- Corona
ALSO READ
Democracies around world including US, India facing challenges: Indian-American Congressman
Healthium Bags Top Leadership Awards at World Leadership Congress and CFO100 Awards
Day after PM Modi's 'Pariksha Pe Charcha', Rahul Gandhi demands 'Kharcha Pe Charcha' over fuel prices
Friend of U.S. congressman Gaetz expected to plead guilty in Florida sex trafficking case
Open up COVID-19 vaccination to everyone who needs it: Rahul Gandhi to PM.