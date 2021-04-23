Sowing of summer crops increased by 21.5 pc from last year

Left Menu

Sowing of summer crops is 21.5 per cent higher than last year to exceed 73.76 lakh hectares till today against 60.67 lakh hectares during the same period a year ago, said the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare on Friday.

Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Sowing of summer crops is 21.5 per cent higher than last year to exceed 73.76 lakh hectares till today against 60.67 lakh hectares during the same period a year ago, said the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare on Friday. "As on April 23, 2021, summer sowing in the country is 21.5 per cent higher than it was last year during the corresponding period. The total summer crop area has increased to 73.76 lakh hectares from 60.67 lakh hectares (ha) a year ago during the corresponding period," it said.

The ministry said that for the second successive year, as a result of meticulous planning and concerted efforts of the states and the central government, along with the hard work of the farmers, the area under summer crops has shown an increasing trend in the country. According to agriculture ministry data, a noteworthy increase has been seen in the area of pulses as the area sown under pulses has increased to 12.75 lakh ha from 6.45 lakh ha, which shows nearly a 100 per cent increase. The increased area is mainly reported from the states of Tamil Nadu, Madhya Pradesh, West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Maharashtra, Karnataka etc.

Furthermore, oilseeds have increased to 10.45 lakh ha from 9.03 lakh ha, which is an increase of around 16 per cent. The area has been reported from West Bengal, Karnataka, Gujarat, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh etc. The ministry also said that the rice has increased to 39.10 lakh ha from 33.82 lakh ha, which is an increase of around 16 per cent. Rabi rice has been reported from the states of West Bengal, Telangana, Karnataka, Assam, Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Chhattisgarh, Tamil Nadu, Bihar, etc.

The ministry has taken new initiatives for the scientific cultivation of summer crops such as pulses, coarse cereals, nutri-cereals and oilseeds. "Summer sowing is likely to be completed by the first week of May and the area has increased significantly. Summer crops not only provide extra income but also create employment opportunities. A major gain by the cultivation of summer crops is the improvement in soil health, particularly through the pulses crop," it added.

The agriculture ministry said that encouraging water levels in almost all reservoirs helped in protecting both the Rabi crop as well as summer crops. A Zaid National conference was held in January 2021 in which discussion with States was held on the challenges, prospects and strategies. Thereafter, for maximising production, timely arrangement of inputs like seeds and fertilizers mobilization along with deployment of extension staff was ensured. For technical support, close coordination between State Agricluture Universities (SAUs) and Krishi Vigyan Kendras (KVKs) was ensured, which are vital at the district and grassroots level. (ANI)

