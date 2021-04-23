Left Menu

EMBARGO-Report pinpoints billions in available U.S. funds to revive coal country

“The coal and power plant workers who built our nation can play a huge role in making America’s clean energy future a reality, and this report outlines just the first steps the Biden Administration is taking to make sure they have those opportunities - right in their communities,” said Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm, a member of the working group. The Energy Department also announced $109.5 million in additional new funds to jumpstart "next-generation industries" such as carbon capture projects on existing industrial and power plants, and critical mineral extraction from waste streams that will create jobs directly in affected communities.

Reuters | Updated: 23-04-2021 16:30 IST | Created: 23-04-2021 16:30 IST
EMBARGO-Report pinpoints billions in available U.S. funds to revive coal country

The U.S. government can tap nearly $38 billion from existing federal funds to revitalize communities hard hit by the closure of coal mines or coal-fired power plants, a White House-appointed group wrote in a report for President Joe Biden released on Friday.

The Interagency Working Group on coal and power plant communities, which Biden established in a January executive order, identified available federal resources that can be used to spur economic development in areas affected by the demise of coal due to market forces and the shift toward cleaner energy. “The coal and power plant workers who built our nation can play a huge role in making America’s clean energy future a reality, and this report outlines just the first steps the Biden Administration is taking to make sure they have those opportunities - right in their communities,” said Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm, a member of the working group.

The Energy Department also announced $109.5 million in additional new funds to jumpstart "next-generation industries" such as carbon capture projects on existing industrial and power plants, and critical mineral extraction from waste streams that will create jobs directly in affected communities. Biden has made climate change a priority issue for his administration. He portrays his goal to halve U.S. greenhouse gas emissions https://www.reuters.com/business/environment/us-pledges-halve-its-emissions-by-2030-renewed-climate-fight-2021-04-22 this decade by accelerating renewable energy and electric vehicles as a creator of well-paid, union jobs.

But some workers in the fossil-fuel industry and communities dependent on those industries remain wary of the transition https://www.reuters.com/article/us-usa-election-labor-renewables-analysi-idUKKBN27F1KN to renewable energy because those jobs often lag behind in union representation, pay and benefits and may not be located nearby. The report https://netl.doe.gov/IWGInitialReport, released during Biden's two-day climate leaders' summit, identifies the 25 regions most affected by coal's decline that should be prioritized for investment and funding opportunities that can be used to finance abandoned coal mine and oil well remediation, support small business and improve roads, broadband and water systems.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

When is The Last Kingdom Season 5 releasing? What we know more

Companies increasingly adopting cloud computing software in digital workplace

Science News Roundup: Russia plans to launch own space station; NASA extracts breathable oxygen from thin Martian air and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Hollywood ponders post-pandemic future of cinemas; Disney signs deal to stream 'Spider-Man and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Euro 2020 fixtures

Fixtures for the rescheduled 2020 European Championship to be held across 11 countries from June 11-July 11. Group AJune 11 Turkey v Italy, Stadio Olimpico, RomeJune 12 Wales v Switzerland, Olympic Stadium, BakuJune 16 Turkey v Wales, Olymp...

Net absorption in Office market slower in Q1 2021 at 5.53 million sq. ft: JLL

- Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and Delhi NCR accounted for nearly 80 of net absorption - 31 of the new completions during the quarter were already pre-committed - Maximum pre-commitment levels were observed in Bengaluru and Hyderabad MUMBAI, India...

Rupee falls by 7 paise to close below 75 mark against dollar

Falling for the fourth session in a row, the rupee on Friday closed below the 75 mark against the US currency for the first time in nearly two weeks as a record spike in COVID-19 cases and losses in the domestic equities weighed on investor...

Japan promises safe Olympics after unveiling new emergency measures

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga on Friday promised to ensure a safe Tokyo Olympics this summer, after announcing a new state of emergency for Tokyo, Osaka and two other prefectures.The measures will go into effect from April 25 to Ma...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021