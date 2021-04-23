Left Menu

OPEC urges members to lobby against U.S. NOPEC bill and outline risks

RISK TO MARKET Barkindo said other disadvantages of the bill might include undermining important trade and energy relations between the United States and member states and might affect oil prices.

Reuters | Updated: 23-04-2021 17:02 IST | Created: 23-04-2021 17:02 IST
OPEC urges members to lobby against U.S. NOPEC bill and outline risks

OPEC is encouraging its members to engage with the U.S. administration over a proposed U.S. bill against the group, known as NOPEC, and to explain that passing the bill could put at risk U.S. interests abroad.

A U.S. House panel passed a bill this week to open the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries to lawsuits for collusion in boosting oil prices but it is uncertain whether the full chamber will consider the legislation. "It is essential that member countries reinforce diplomatic bilateral contacts with government officials in the U.S. ... and explain the disadvantages for the U.S. should the NOPEC bill become law," according to a letter written by OPEC Secretary General Mohammad Barkindo to member states and seen by Reuters.

"These disadvantages might include: weakening the immunity principle at a global level, putting at risk U.S. interests overseas, and the protection for their personnel and assets," the letter said. Similar bills to target OPEC when oil prices rise have appeared in Congress over the past two decades without success.

Barkindo said "several prominent U.S. economic actors" had expressed reservations about the NOPEC bill, including the U.S. Chamber of Commerce. His letter to OPEC members included a letter from Neil Bradley, the chamber's chief policy officer, addressed to U.S. House of Representatives Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerrold Nadler and Jim Jordan, a committee ranking member.

"Under reciprocal legal regimes the United States and its agents throughout the world could be tried before foreign courts – perhaps including the military – for any activity that the foreign state wishes to make an offense," Bradley wrote in the letter dated April 13. RISK TO MARKET

Barkindo said other disadvantages of the bill might include undermining important trade and energy relations between the United States and member states and might affect oil prices. It could "increase the risk of volatility of the international oil markets, which directly affects U.S. oil-producing states and corporations," he said.

The NOPEC bill, introduced by Republican Representative Steve Chabot, was passed by voice vote in the House Judiciary Committee. Letters from OPEC's secretariat to members are fairly common and relate to events that may impact energy consumers and producers.

Barkindo's letter said the bill could lead to fines on OPEC members and its national oil companies, which could be collected through seizure of assets on U.S. territory or elsewhere. It said the Vienna-based secretariat would resume monthly reports on the bill's progress, call a legal team meeting to brainstorm possible actions and gain a better understanding of the new U.S. administration's position on the bill.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

When is The Last Kingdom Season 5 releasing? What we know more

Companies increasingly adopting cloud computing software in digital workplace

Science News Roundup: Russia plans to launch own space station; NASA extracts breathable oxygen from thin Martian air and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Hollywood ponders post-pandemic future of cinemas; Disney signs deal to stream 'Spider-Man and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

Videos

Latest News

Turkey detains dozens in cryptocurrency probe, seeks founder's arrest

Turkey detained dozens of people in an investigation of a cryptocurrency trading platform and sought its founders arrest in Albania, police said on Friday, after Turks filed criminal complaints saying they had been scammed. The Thodex platf...

COVID-19: GMCH resumes telephone service for OPD appointments

As the COVID-19 cases continue to rise the coastal state, the Goa Medical College and Hospital GMCH on Friday resumed its telephone service for appointments to the outpatient department OPD.State Health Minister Vishwajit Rane, in a media s...

Defence ministry decides to airlift 23 oxygen generation plants from Germany

The defense ministry has decided to airlift 23 mobile oxygen generating plants from Germany as several states reeled under an acute shortage of medical oxygen due to a massive surge in coronavirus cases, officials said Friday.They said each...

Thermo Fisher Scientific’s Amplitude Solution receives FDA authorization for COVID-19 testing

Mumbai, India April 23rd, 2021 Thermo Fisher Scientific, the world leader in serving science, received emergency use authorization EUA from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration FDA for Thermo Fisher Scientific Amplitude Solution with the T...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021