Left Menu

Maha: Pawar urges sugar mills to produce oxygen to address shortage

PTI | Mumbaipune | Updated: 23-04-2021 19:17 IST | Created: 23-04-2021 19:17 IST
Maha: Pawar urges sugar mills to produce oxygen to address shortage

In light of the current shortage of medical oxygen for COVID-19 patients in Maharashtra, NCP chief Sharad Pawar has urged sugar mills to focus on the production of the life-saving gas at their plants.

Pawar, who is the president of Pune-based Vasantdada Sugar Institute (VSI), has conveyed his views to sugar cooperatives in a letter by director general of the institute Shivajirao Deshmukh on Thursday.

The NCP chief appealed to sugar mills, who had completed their crushing season, to use their premises to set up COVID-19 care centres and supply oxygen kits to patients.

''Considering the current situation of medical oxygen supply to hospitals, NCP chief Sharad Pawar has pointed out that sugar mills where the crushing season is still on and have power generation plants on their premises should focus on oxygen production,'' Deshmukh stated in the letter.

Steam and energy are needed to set up an oxygen production plant and these two things are available when sugar mills are operational, it stated.

In the present scenario, where medical oxygen is needed for COVID-19 patients, it is imperative that sugar mills come forward and start oxygen generation on their premises by using available resources, manpower and invest capital if needed, it said.

Pawar said the COVID-19 situation was grim and the state and Central governments were trying its best to have adequate and sustained oxygen supply.

Meanwhile, a senior official from the state cooperative department said setting up an oxygen production plant will need investment and the actual production will take four to five months.

''Even if sugar mills think of setting up such plants, they will need at least four to five months for capacity building,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

When is The Last Kingdom Season 5 releasing? What we know more

Companies increasingly adopting cloud computing software in digital workplace

Science News Roundup: Russia plans to launch own space station; NASA extracts breathable oxygen from thin Martian air and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Hollywood ponders post-pandemic future of cinemas; Disney signs deal to stream 'Spider-Man and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

Videos

Latest News

Vaccine policy creating huge financial burden on States: Kerala CM

The Centres new vaccine policy was creating a huge financial burden on the state governments, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said on Friday and sought its support to flatten the rising COVID-19 curve.During a video conference held b...

Another hospital, another fire; 14 die in Virar ICU blaze

Fourteen COVID-19 patients died after a fire broke out at the intensive care unit of a private hospital in Palghar district of Maharashtra on Friday, police said.While 13 were charred to death in the ICU, one patient died while being taken ...

Indiabulls Real Estate clocks Rs 94.5 cr net profit in March quarter

Indiabulls Real Estate Ltd IBREL on Friday reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 94.5 crore for the January-March quarter.The Mumbai-based firm had posted a net loss of Rs 109.70 crore in the year-ago period.Total income rose to Rs 759.5...

SoftBank-backed SPAC to take Mapbox public in $2 bln deal - Sky News

Mapbox, a location data services provider, is in talks to go public through a merger with a blank-check firm backed by SoftBank Group Corp in a deal that could value the company at around 2 billion, according to a Sky News report on Friday....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021