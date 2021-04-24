Left Menu

UN chief stresses ‘clear and urgent need’ for concrete multilateral solutions

Underscoring that the COVID-19 pandemic has been a “tragic reminder” of how deeply connected the world is today, the UN chief upheld in a message released for Saturday, the “clear and urgent need for concrete multilateral solutions”.

UN News | Updated: 25-04-2021 01:06 IST | Created: 24-04-2021 08:38 IST
UN chief stresses ‘clear and urgent need’ for concrete multilateral solutions
To emerge from the pandemic safely, address the climate crisis and build stronger, safer communities and societies, the UN chief stressed the need for “strong multilateral action now”. Image Credit: Twitter(@ONUinfo)

In his message for the International Day of Multilateralism and Diplomacy for Peace, Secretary-General António Guterres pointed out that this needs to go far beyond the pandemic and must be based on common action across borders, "for the good of all humanity" – starting with the equitable distribution of vaccines as a global public good.

'Strong multilateral action, now'

The top UN official painted a picture of global transnational threats, from the climate crisis to pollution and the proliferation of weapons of mass destruction, to the development of new technologies in the absence of agreed principles and norms.

"We need a more networked multilateralism, with stronger coordination between regional and international organizations, international financial institutions and public-private alliances", he said. "We need an inclusive multilateralism, that draws on civil society, business, local and regional authorities and others, and shares power more broadly and fairly".

To emerge from the pandemic safely, address the climate crisis and build stronger, safer communities and societies, the UN chief stressed the need for "strong multilateral action now".

In marking International Day he urged everyone to renew their commitment to "global multilateral solutions that deliver for people and planet".

Why mark the day?

When the UN was founded in the ashes of the Second World War in 1945, its central mission was to maintain international peace and security.

One of the Organization's purposes and principles, according to the UN Charter, is to peacefully settle disputes and prevent the scourge of war.

The International Day reaffirms this and acknowledges the use of multilateral decision-making and diplomacy to achieve peaceful conflict resolutions among nations.

While prevention remains a relatively under-publicized aspect of the UN's work, diplomacy is used to ease tensions before they result in conflict, or to act swiftly to contain and resolve its underlying causes.

Visit UN News for more.

TRENDING

ASEAN leaders reach consensus on Myanmar crisis in 5 areas - diplomatic sources

US Domestic News Roundup: AstraZeneca vaccine doses in U.S. should go to hard-hit countries; Ghislaine Maxwell pleads not guilty to sex trafficking and more

Science News Roundup: SpaceX rocketship launches 4 astronauts on NASA; NASA extracts breathable oxygen from thin Martian air and more

Sports News Roundup: Ashleigh Barty advances in Stuttgart; Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic reach respective semifinals and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Eleven Serie A clubs call for Italy's three ESL teams to be punished

Eleven Serie A clubs have called for AC Milan, Inter Milan and Juventus to face consequences for their involvement in the failed European Super League project. AS Roma, Torino, Bologna, Genoa, Sampdoria, Sassuolo, Spezia, Benevento, Crotone...

Oxygen packing plant in Brazil hit by explosion

An industrial plant dedicated to oxygen packing in the city of Fortaleza, in Brazils northeastern region, exploded on Saturday, leaving four people injured, local media reported.Industrial gas maker White Martins, owner of the plant, said i...

Soccer-English leagues announce social media boycott in stand against online racism

Englands football authorities have joined forces to announce a social media boycott next weekend in response to continued online racist abuse of players. The boycott will take place across a full fixture programme in the mens and womens pro...

Reuters Odd News Summary

Following is a summary of current odd news briefs.Pedigree cats seized in Thai drugs raid find new home with feline fanaticPedigree cats confiscated by Thai police during a drugs raid have found a home with a feline fanatic after being put ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021