Welcome US president joining LeadIT climate initiative: PMO

The Prime Minister's Office (PMO) on Saturday welcomed the US' decision to join the Indian-Swedish climate initiative, Leadership Group for Industry Transition (LeadIT), and said it will help meet the Paris Agreement goals.

In his address to a virtual summit on climate change, US President Joe Biden said he is looking forward to working with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a new partnership to achieve climate and energy goals, making this a core pillar of bilateral cooperation.

''We will be joining and a partner -- for the nations and efforts to decarbonize critical sectors across the board, including the industrial sector, where we'll join with Sweden and India, and in the Leadership Group for Industry Transition,'' he said.

In a tweet, the White House said the United States is joining Sweden and India in LeadIT, an effort to promote low carbon pathways on the road to net-zero emissions for industries.

''Working together we can build momentum for industry transition to address the climate crisis,'' the White House said.

Following the development, the PMO India tweeted, ''Welcome @POTUS joining the Leadership Group for Industry Transition, LeadIT! This Indian-Swedish climate initiative takes the lead in heavy industry transition.'' ''It will help us meet Paris Agreement goals, strengthen competitiveness & create new sustainable jobs,'' it said.

Swedish Prime Minister Stefan Löfven, on his official Twitter handle, said, ''Welcome @POTUS joining the Leadership Group for Industry Transition, LeadIT!'' This Sweden-India climate initiative takes the lead in heavy industry transition, he said.

''It will help us meet Paris Agreement goals, strengthen competitiveness & create new sustainable jobs,'' the Swedish prime minister said.

Earlier this week, India and the United States also announced a 'US-India Climate and Clean Energy Agenda 2030 Partnership' to create stronger bilateral cooperation on actions in the current decade to meet the goals of the Paris Agreement.

