Armenia says recognition of genocide is matter of security

Armenia's prime minister Nikol Pashinyan told U.S. President Joe Biden in a letter on Saturday that recognition of the genocide is a matter of security to Armenia, especially after events that took place in the region last year when a war in Nagorno-Karabakh broke out.

Biden said on Saturday that the 1915 massacres and forced deportation of Armenians in the Ottoman Empire constituted genocide.

"Armenians all over the world met with great enthusiasm and welcomed the recognition of the genocide," Pashinyan said in the letter to Biden published on his website.

