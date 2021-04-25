Left Menu

Telangana to move oxygen tankers via warplanes amid COVID-19 crisis

Amid the medical oxygen crisis due to a massive surge in COVID-19 cases across the country, the Telangana government has decided to move oxygen tankers by warplanes.

ANI | Hyderabad (Telangana) | Updated: 25-04-2021 12:27 IST | Created: 25-04-2021 12:11 IST
Telangana to move oxygen tankers via warplanes amid COVID-19 crisis
Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao. (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

Amid the medical oxygen crisis due to a massive surge in COVID-19 cases across the country, the Telangana government has decided to move oxygen tankers by warplanes. As per a message from the Chief Minister's Office, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has implemented this with the aim of saving the people in times of need in the face of increased demand for oxygen to Corona patients.

"Realizing that a lot of time would be wasted moving oxygen from distant places through containers, CM KCR has decided to move oxygen tankers by warplanes," the statement said, adding that such an idea is ideal for the country, at 'emergency times'. "Thus CM KCR taught an understanding of the immediate decisions that rulers must make for the public good in difficult times, and the programs that must be implemented on a war footing," it added.

As per the union health ministry, there are currently 62,929 active cases in Telangana. As many as 3,30,304 recoveries and 1,999 deaths have been reported so far.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

ASEAN leaders reach consensus on Myanmar crisis in 5 areas - diplomatic sources

US Domestic News Roundup: AstraZeneca vaccine doses in U.S. should go to hard-hit countries; Ghislaine Maxwell pleads not guilty to sex trafficking and more

Science News Roundup: SpaceX rocketship launches 4 astronauts on NASA; NASA extracts breathable oxygen from thin Martian air and more

Sports News Roundup: Ashleigh Barty advances in Stuttgart; Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic reach respective semifinals and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Videos

Latest News

Gambhir says his foundation would distribute Fabiflu, oxygen cylinders across Delhi

BJP MP and former cricketer Gautam Gambhir on Sunday said that his foundation would distribute anti-viral drug Fabiflu and oxygen cylinders to COVID-19 patients across the national capital is seeing a surge in COVID-19 infections that has p...

UPDATE 1-Chad rebels say they are ready for ceasefire and talks

Rebels in northern Chad are ready to observe a ceasefire and to discuss a political settlement after the battlefield death of President Idriss Deby last week, a rebel spokesman said on Sunday. The rebels, known as the Front for Change and C...

Cricket-Indian Premier League under fire for plan to keep playing despite COVID-19 crisis

The Indian Premier League IPL will carry on with games, its organisers said on Sunday, but came under heavy criticism for the plan as the country grapples with a massive surge in coronavirus cases.The New Indian Express and a sister publica...

Importers can fill single-page form if difficulty in customs clearance of COVID-related items

To fast-track passage of imported oxygen and coronavirus-related medicines, the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs CBIC has asked such importers to fill up a single-page online form giving description of the goods and its end use, ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021