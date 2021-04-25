Left Menu

Tamil Nadu CM Palaniswami claims oxygen allocation to state based on wrong allotment

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Sunday wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and claimed that oxygen allocation for the state is based on the wrong allotment.

ANI | Chennai (Tamil Nadu) | Updated: 25-04-2021 15:25 IST | Created: 25-04-2021 15:25 IST
Tamil Nadu CM Palaniswami claims oxygen allocation to state based on wrong allotment
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami (File Pic). Image Credit: ANI

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Sunday wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and claimed that oxygen allocation for the state is based on the wrong allotment. In his letter to the Prime Minister, Palaniswami said, "In National Medical Oxygen allotment plan allocation for Tamil Nadu fixed at 220 MTs and based on the wrong allotment, 80 MTs of liquid oxygen diverted from manufacturing facilities at Sriperumpudur, Tamil Nadu to Andhra Pradesh and Telangana"

"I wish to bring to your notice that as per Petroleum and Explosives Safety Organisations data, consumption of oxygen in Tamil Nadu has already reached 310 MTs as against the inadequate allotment made to the State of only 220 MTs," the Tamil Nadu CM said. Palaniswami in his letter also said that the states to which allotment has been made have a lower number of active cases than Tamil Nadu and have major steel industries located within their state or close to their states.

"Hence, I request that diversion of 80 KL from Sriperumpudur plant, in Tamil Nadu may immediately be cancelled," writes Tamil Nadu CM. According to official data, there are 95,048 active COVID-19 cases in Tamil Nadu while the cumulative cases have mounted to 9,43,044. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

ASEAN leaders reach consensus on Myanmar crisis in 5 areas - diplomatic sources

US Domestic News Roundup: AstraZeneca vaccine doses in U.S. should go to hard-hit countries; Ghislaine Maxwell pleads not guilty to sex trafficking and more

Science News Roundup: SpaceX rocketship launches 4 astronauts on NASA; NASA extracts breathable oxygen from thin Martian air and more

Sports News Roundup: Ashleigh Barty advances in Stuttgart; Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic reach respective semifinals and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Videos

Latest News

3 held in Delhi for black marketing Remdesivir at Rs 40,000 per dose

Three people in the Kotwali area of the national capital were arrested for black marketing Remdesivir at Rs 40,000 per dose, and seized Rs 1,20,000 in cash. As per a statement, 100 oximeters and 48 small oxygen cylinders were also found in ...

COVID-19: SCBA urges CJI to advance summer vacations, wants holidays from April 26

The Supreme Court Bar Association on Sunday requested Chief Justice N V Ramana to advance the summer vacations in the wake of the rampaging second wave of coronavirus pandemic.In a letter to the newly appointed CJI, SCBA president and senio...

Hospitals shouldn't unnecessarily raise oxygen-shortage alarms: Sisodia

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Sunday urged hospitals in Delhi not to raise alarms unnecessarily over oxygen shortage and appealed to the media to verify claims before reporting.Such acts hamper efforts to provide help to hospitals...

Omar Abdullah takes to Twitter to amplify SOS messages from COVID patients

Amid an unprecedented surge in coronavirus cases, former chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir Omar Abdullah, who is popular on Twitter with 3.2 million followers, on Sunday started amplifying distress and SOS messages from COVID patients and...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021