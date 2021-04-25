Left Menu

Kejriwal seeks help from leading industrialists in combating COVID-19

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday wrote to prominent industrialists of India, seeking their help in combating the ferocious second COVID wave in the country.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-04-2021 20:13 IST | Created: 25-04-2021 20:13 IST
Kejriwal seeks help from leading industrialists in combating COVID-19
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday wrote to prominent industrialists of India, seeking their help in combating the ferocious second COVID wave in the country. In his letter, Kejriwal said he would be grateful if the leading industrialists, involved in using or producing oxygen and can help with transporting oxygen in cryogenic tankers, come to Delhi's assistance in its time of need.

He wrote that due to an unprecedented rise in the number of COVID-19 cases in Delhi, it was falling woefully short of its oxygen requirements. He wrote that Delhi does not produce any oxygen, and currently faces an acute shortage of oxygen. Kejriwal wrote that while the central government is helping Delhi in this regard, the intensity of the spread is so severe that the quantity is proving inadequate. In the letter, Kejriwal wrote, "As you are aware there is a severe shortage of oxygen in Delhi. Delhi does not produce any oxygen. Due to an unprecedented rise in COVID cases in the last few days, many Delhi hospitals have run out of oxygen. Daily supplies of oxygen to Delhi are woefully short of our requirements."

"The central government is also helping us in this regard. However, the intensity of the spread is so severe that it is rendering inadequate." "I understand that your organisation either uses, produces or can come in possession of oxygen. I would be grateful if you could provide us any stocks of oxygen, along with cryogenic tankers for its movement. We would also welcome any help in the import of cryogenic oxygen tankers from any other country. Kindly treat this as an SOS. I would be personally grateful for your support," he added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

ASEAN leaders reach consensus on Myanmar crisis in 5 areas - diplomatic sources

US Domestic News Roundup: AstraZeneca vaccine doses in U.S. should go to hard-hit countries; Ghislaine Maxwell pleads not guilty to sex trafficking and more

Science News Roundup: SpaceX rocketship launches 4 astronauts on NASA; NASA extracts breathable oxygen from thin Martian air and more

Sports News Roundup: Ashleigh Barty advances in Stuttgart; Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic reach respective semifinals and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Videos

Latest News

Guj to give free COVID-19 vaccines to 18-45 age group from May

Ahmedabad, Apr 25 PTI Starting May 1, the Gujarat government will provide free of cost COVID-19 vaccines to those between 18 and 45 years of age, and an order of 1.5 crore doses has been placed for that purpose, an official said on Sunday.T...

Barty beats Sabalenka 3-6, 6-0, 6-3 in Stuttgart final

Top-ranked Ash Barty beat Aryna Sabalenka 3-6, 6-0, 6-3 on Sunday to win the Porsche Grand Prix, her first title on clay since the 2019 French Open.The Australian player clicked into gear for the finals second set, which she won in just 20 ...

Assam says it will import oxygen from Bhutan

Assam Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday said that the state government has made arrangements to import oxygen from neighbouring Bhutan.Speaking to reporters here, Sarma said there will be no shortage of Remdesivir as he requeste...

Sril Lanka and Bangladesh draw weather-affected 1st Test

Bangladesh comfortably batted out the final session of the fifth day to draw the weather-affected first Test against Sri Lanka on Sunday.With a lead of 107 runs and two sessions left, Sri Lanka had their hopes high after claiming two early ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021