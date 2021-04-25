Left Menu

COVID-19: Maharashtra reports 66,191 fresh cases, 832 deaths in last 24

Maharashtra recorded 66,191 fresh COVID-19 cases and 832 related deaths in the last 24 hours, as per the state health bulletin update on Sunday evening. The state now has 6,98,354 active cases.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 25-04-2021 23:16 IST | Created: 25-04-2021 23:16 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Maharashtra recorded 66,191 fresh COVID-19 cases and 832 related deaths in the last 24 hours, as per the state health bulletin update on Sunday evening. The state now has 6,98,354 active cases. With 61,450 discharges, 35,30,060 people have cured of the disease so far in Maharashtra. However, the death toll has mounted to 64,760.

Kerala reported 28,469 fresh COVID-19 cases and 8,122 recoveries in the said period. The state reported 30 deaths in the last 24 hours while the active cases have reached 2,18,893. As 5,110 people have succumbed to the disease so far.

Delhi recorded 22,933 fresh COVID-19 cases and 350 related deaths in the last 24 hours. The city now has 94,592 active cases. The total coronavirus cases count in the city has gone up to 10,27,715 and the death toll has soared to 14,248. The daily positivity rate has, however, dropped 30.21 per cent. On Sunday, it was 32.27 per cent. The case fatality rate currently stands at 1.39 per cent. A total of 21,071 patients also recovered from the disease, taking the total number of recoveries to 9,18,875.

Karnataka reported 34,804 fresh COVID-19 cases, 6,982 recoveries, and 143 deaths in the last 24 hours, taking the active number of cases to 2,62,162. Gujarat recorded 14,296 fresh COVID-19 cases, 6,727 discharges, and 157 deaths in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of cases to 4,96,033.

As many as 3,74,699 people have recovered from the disease so far in the state while the total number of active cases currently stands at 1,15,006. Rajasthan reported 15,809 fresh COVID-19 cases, 6,649 recoveries, and 74 deaths in the last 24 hours. The total number of active cases has mounted to 1,36,702 and total recoveries to 3,74,134. The death toll has mounted 3,601 in the state.

12,634 new COVID-19 cases and 69 related deaths were reported in Andhra Pradesh in the last 24 hours. The total number of active cases has mounted to 89,732 while 9,36,143 people have recovered from the disease. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

