Left Menu

COVID-19: UP govt sets up screening committee to monitor supply of medical oxygen

As India faces acute shortage of liquid medical oxygen amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the Uttar Pradesh government on Monday set up a screening committee to monitor the supply of medical oxygen in the state.

ANI | Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 26-04-2021 16:24 IST | Created: 26-04-2021 16:24 IST
COVID-19: UP govt sets up screening committee to monitor supply of medical oxygen
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

As India faces acute shortage of liquid medical oxygen amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the Uttar Pradesh government on Monday set up a screening committee to monitor the supply of medical oxygen in the state. According to a press statement issued by the Chief Minister's office of Uttar Pradesh, the screening committee includes the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur, IIT BHU, and the Indian Institute of Management (IIM), Lucknow.

"Indian Railway's 'Oxygen Express', carrying oxygen tankers, are regularly supplying the medical oxygen from Jharkhand's Bokaro. Now Chief Minister has ordered to use the planes for the supply of oxygen," the statement said. The statement further said that for the uninterrupted supply of oxygen to the cities of UP, the empty oxygen tankers are being airlifted to the Bokaro plant.

Uttar Pradesh is currently witnessing a surge in cases. As per the union health ministry, there are 2,97,616 active cases in the state. The Indian Railways is running 'Oxygen Express' trains and will continue to run them over the next few days to transport liquid medical oxygen and oxygen cylinders across the country. Roll-on-roll-off trucks are being transported on flat wagons by the trains for a quick supply of medical oxygen.

The first Oxygen Express train, that left Visakhapatnam on Thursday, arrived in Maharashtra's Nagpur on Friday evening with seven tankers carrying the life-saving medical gas. The central government has also restricted the use of liquid oxygen for non-medical purposes with immediate effect with the ministry of home affairs announcing that the use of liquid oxygen will be allowed for medical purposes only. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

CSK Chairman L Sabaretnam dead

Oxygen tanker reaches Medanta Hospital in Gurugram from JSPL's Raigarh plant

Netherlands to ban flights from India from Monday

Entertainment News Roundup: Oscar line-up is packed with firsts; DMX memorial service to be live-streamed from Barclays Center and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Videos

Latest News

Indian hospitals swamped by coronavirus as countries promise aid

Indias new coronavirus infections hit a record peak for a fifth day on Monday, as countries including Britain, Germany and the United States pledged to send urgent medical aid to help battle the crisis overwhelming its hospitals. The southe...

Cummins donates USD 50,000 to India's fight against COVID-19 pandemic

Kolkata Knight Riders Australian pacer Pat Cummins on Monday announced a USD 50,000 donation towards PM CARES Fund for oxygen supplies in Indias COVID-19 ravaged hospitals and backed the IPL to continue, saying he has been advised that the ...

Biden expanding summer food programme for 34M schoolchildren

The Biden administration is expanding a programme to feed as many as 34 million schoolchildren during the summer months, using funds from the coronavirus relief package approved in March.The Agriculture Department is announcing Monday that ...

India, Aus, NZ women's cricket team among six qualifiers for Commonwealth Games 2022

Cricket is the first discipline to announce qualifying teams for the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games as the sport makes a landmark re-entry to the prestigious multi-sport event scheduled from July 28 to August 8 next year. The Internatio...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021