Left Menu

COLUMN-Rangebound oil prices leave funds on sidelines: Kemp

Portfolio managers increased their exposure to petroleum slightly last week, focusing mainly on Brent, but positions remained rangebound as OPEC+ production discipline was offset by a new wave of coronavirus infections. Hedge funds and other money managers bought the equivalent of 14 million barrels in the six most important petroleum futures and options contracts in the week ending April 20.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 26-04-2021 18:25 IST | Created: 26-04-2021 18:15 IST
COLUMN-Rangebound oil prices leave funds on sidelines: Kemp
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Portfolio managers increased their exposure to petroleum slightly last week, focusing mainly on Brent, but positions remained rangebound as OPEC+ production discipline was offset by a new wave of coronavirus infections.

Hedge funds and other money managers bought the equivalent of 14 million barrels in the six most important petroleum futures and options contracts in the week ending April 20. The combined positions across all six contracts rose to a three-week high of 832 million barrels, according to records published by ICE Futures Europe and the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission.

In the most recent week, funds bought Brent (+14 million barrels) and U.S. gasoline (+5 million), sold NYMEX and ICE WTI (-5 million), and made no change to positions in U.S. diesel and European gas oil. There have only been minor week-to-week changes across the complex since the four-month vaccine-driven rally that started in November came to an abrupt end in March.

Cautious production increases by OPEC+ and a strong business cycle upturn have encouraged bullish sentiment about downward pressure on oil inventories and upward pressure on prices in the second half of the year. But even greater bullishness has been limited by the prospect of output increases from shale producers, resurgent coronavirus infections in Europe and India, and the likelihood of continued restrictions on international flying.

Crude oil prices are already at or slightly above their long-term average in real terms, which is consistent with a market in the early or mid-stages of a cyclical upswing. Higher prices at this point would probably trigger accelerated drilling and production from the U.S. shale sector plus faster production increases from OPEC+ ensuring prices become progressively unstable above $70.

Significantly lower prices are likely to lead to a response from Saudi Arabia and possibly other members of OPEC+ as well as discouraging the reactivation of U.S. well drilling and completions. For the time being, Brent futures prices seem to have settled into a range of $60 to $70, until there is a clearer sign of a resumption in international passenger aviation.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

CSK Chairman L Sabaretnam dead

Oxygen tanker reaches Medanta Hospital in Gurugram from JSPL's Raigarh plant

Netherlands to ban flights from India from Monday

Entertainment News Roundup: Oscar line-up is packed with firsts; DMX memorial service to be live-streamed from Barclays Center and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Videos

Latest News

Oxygen plants to be set up at hospitals in Dakshina Kannada dist

New oxygen plants will be set up at hospitals in the city and other centres in Dakshina Kannada district, Mangaluru city south MLA D Vedavyas Kamath said on Monday.He was speaking at a meeting of officials, IMA representatives and oxygen su...

No crisis of medical oxygen in WB : govt official

There is no crisis of medical oxygen in West Bengal and the state has adequate stock of the life-saving gas, a senior state government official said after a review meeting chaired by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on the current spike in CO...

Govt asks Serum Institute, Bharat Biotech to lower price of COVID-19 vaccines: Official sources

The central government on Monday asked the Serum Institute and Bharat Biotech to lower price of their COVID-19 vaccines amid criticism from various states who accused the companies of profiteering during such a major crisis.The issue of vac...

US STOCKS-Wall Street edges higher on Tesla boost ahead of big tech earnings

Wall Streets main indexes rose on Monday as Tesla shares gained ahead of the electric-car makers earnings report, which would kick off this weeks results from heavyweight technology companies. Tesla Inc rose 1.1 as analysts expect the compa...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021