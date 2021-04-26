Left Menu

MHA exempts three sectors from limitations on using liquid oxygen for medical purposes

The Ministry of Home Affairs on Monday exempted the ampules and vials industry, pharmaceutical industry and defence forces from limitations on using liquid oxygen for medical purposes.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-04-2021 19:09 IST | Created: 26-04-2021 19:09 IST
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI

The Ministry of Home Affairs on Monday exempted the ampules and vials industry, pharmaceutical industry and defence forces from limitations on using liquid oxygen exclusively for medical purposes. The Home Ministry had passed an order on April 25 limiting the use of liquid oxygen for medical purposes only.

According to the order, "In continuation of the Ministry of Home Affair's (MHA) Order dated April 25, relating to the use of liquid oxygen for medical purposes, and in the exercise of the powers conferred under section 10(2)(1) and section 65 of the Disaster Management Act 2005," the ministry excluded Ampules and vials, Pharmaceutical and Defence forces from "the applicability of the said order." India has been reeling under the deadly second wave of COVID-19. The country reported 3.52 lakh fresh coronavirus cases and 2812 related deaths in the last 24 hours. This is the highest single-day spike registered since the onset of the pandemic.

Due to surge in coronavirus cases, the demand for medical oxygen has also increased. (ANI)

