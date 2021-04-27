Left Menu

Telangana reports 10,122 new COVID-19 cases, highest single-day spike this year

As many as 10,122 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Telangana in the last 24 hours, the highest single-day spike in cases this year. 6,446 patients recovered from the virus while 52 related deaths were recorded, as per State Health Departments' report released on Tuesday.

27-04-2021
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

As many as 10,122 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Telangana in the last 24 hours, the highest single-day spike in cases this year. 6,446 patients recovered from the virus while 52 related deaths were recorded, as per State Health Departments' report released on Tuesday. The coronavirus cases tally now stands at 4,11,905. The total number of active COVID-19 cases in the state is 69,221. 3,40,590 people have recovered while 2,094 have succumbed to the deadly virus.

The State Health Department in its report also stated that 79.5 per cent of the cases are asymptomatic whereas 20.5 per cent are symptomatic.The recovery rate of Telangana is 82.68 per cent and the case fatality rate is 0.50 per cent. According to the data released by the Union Health Ministry, India reported 3,23,144 new COVID-19 cases, 2,771 deaths, and 2,51,827 discharges in the last 24 hours. The country's total tally of infection rose to 1,76,36,307, while 1,45,56,209 people recovered and 1,97,894 died due to the virus. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

