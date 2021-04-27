Left Menu

Centre imports 20 cryogenic tankers amid oxygen shortage

To address the shortage of oxygen tankers in the country, the Central government has imported 20 cryogenic tankers of 10 MT and 20 MT capacity to augment the transportation of oxygen.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-04-2021 14:42 IST | Created: 27-04-2021 14:42 IST
Centre imports 20 cryogenic tankers amid oxygen shortage
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

To address the shortage of oxygen tankers in the country, the Central government has imported 20 cryogenic tankers of 10 MT and 20 MT capacity to augment the transportation of oxygen. As mapping of liquid medical oxygen (LMO) from the manufacturing plant to different states being a dynamic process and transportation of medical oxygen through cryogenic tankers becoming a bottleneck in making available LMO from the eastern part of the country to other parts, 20 cryogenic ISO containers of capacity 20 MT and 10 MT have been imported to augment the transportation of oxygen, the Health Ministry said in a statement on Tuesday.

The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) in consultation with the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) under the overall guidance of the Empowered Group-II (EG-II) have mapped the allocation of these containers to suppliers in Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Gujarat and Delhi, the statement added. Amid the acute shortage of oxygen that various states are facing, an 'Oxygen Express' was started to maintain a constant supply of medical oxygen.

States like Punjab and Delhi reported deaths due to a shortage of oxygen supply at the hospital. Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had allocated a fixed supply of oxygen to each state.

Meanwhile, the cumulative number of COVID19 vaccine doses administered in the country has crossed 14.5 crore on Tuesday, the ministry informed. Ten states account for 67.3 per cent of the cumulative doses given so far in the country, the health ministry said. More than 31 lakh vaccination doses were administered in the last 24 hours.

India is facing the worst second wave of COVID-19 pandemic amid surging cases. The country reported 3,23,144 new COVID-19 cases, 2,771 deaths and 2,51,827 discharges in the last 24 hours, as per the latest government data. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Stranger Things Season 4 may not stream until 2022, says Finn Wolfhard

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 Episode 24: Will Laginas find silver in the Money Pit?

World News Roundup: Lebanon asks S.Arabia to reconsider ban on its produce; Digital passes fail to banish airline fears over airport chaos and more

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Videos

Latest News

Set up medical panel to see if breath analyser test necessary during COVID-19, HC asks DGCA

The Delhi High Court Tuesday directed civil aviation regulator DGCA to set up a medical committee to examine whether breath analyser BA tests of pilots and cabin crew need to be conducted or blood tests would suffice as an alternative.Justi...

Explosive-laden boat destroyed off Yanbu port - Saudi state TV

The Saudi navy has intercepted and destroyed a remote-controlled explosive- laden boat off the Red Sea port of Yanbu, Saudi state TV reported on Tuesday, citing the Saudi defense ministry.Investigations are ongoing to identify those behind ...

Maha: Prison officer sacked for violating two-child norm

A woman prison superintendent in Pune has been dismissed from service for allegedly violating the two-child norm and suppressing the fact that she had three children.Maharashtra home departments deputy secretary N S Karad, in an order issue...

As U.S. troops leave Afghanistan, lawmakers fear dark future for women

U.S. lawmakers will grill President Joe Bidens envoy for Afghanistan on Tuesday about how the administration plans to ensure womens rights will be protected if the hardline Islamist Taliban take control after U.S. troops withdraw later this...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021