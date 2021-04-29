Govt procures 258.74 lakh tonnes wheat at MSP for Rs 51,100 cr

The government has procured 258.74 lakh tonnes of wheat so far in the rabi marketing season for Rs 51,100.83 crore, an official statement said.

The rabi marketing season starts in April.

The procurement of wheat has recently commenced in rabi marketing season of 2021-22 in Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Uttarakhand, Chandigarh, Himachal Pradesh, Delhi, Gujarat and Jammu & Kashmir at the minimum support price (MSP), as was done in the previous seasons, ''Till now (up to April 28) a quantity of 258.74 lakh tonnes of wheat has been procured benefitting 25,08,619 farmers with MSP value of Rs 51,100.83 crore,'' the statement said.

Paddy procurement in the ongoing kharif marketing season (KMS) 2020-21 (October to September) is continuing smoothly.

The government has procured 715.35 lakh tonnes of paddy (includes kharif crop of 705.06 lakh tonnes and rabi crop of 10.29 lakh tonnes) up to April 28 as against 651.40 lakh tonnes in the corresponding period of the previous year.

''About 107.55 lakh farmers have already been benefitted from the ongoing KMS procurement operations with MSP value of Rs 1,35,057.43 crore,'' the statement said.

The government procures wheat and paddy at the minimum support price to meet its requirement under the National Food Security Law (NFSA).

Under this Act, the Centre provides 5 kg of wheat and rice per person per month to over 80 crore people at highly subsidised prices of Rs 2-3 per kg.

Farmers, mainly from Punjab, Haryana and Western Uttar Pradesh, have been protesting at Delhi borders for over four months against three new farm laws. They are also seeking a legal guarantee of the MSP.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)