KSB Limited- The first to develop Indigenous pumps for NPCIL's 700 MW power plant

MUMBAI, India, April 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- KSB Ltd, a leader in pump manufacturing, delivered the indigenously developed Main Boiler Feed Water Pump-BFP (RHD-350) & Booster Pump-BP (YNK 350-620) for Nuclear Power Corporation of India Ltd. (NPCIL). It marked a milestone for KSB Ltd. in developing the pump for 700 MW Indian Pressurised Heavy Water Reactors (PHWRs) & adding a new product to its product line which already boast of a range of pumps for nuclear application, including Primary Pressurising Pump, Shutdown Cooling Pump, Aux. Boiler Feed Pump etc. It has established KSB Ltd. as undisputed leader in nuclear application pumps.

On 13th Mar 2021, these pumps moved out from KSB, Shirwal, a state of art new facility for pump assembly & testing. KSB Ltd. turned out to be the first company in India to manufacture fully indigenously developed BFP & BP for 700 MW Nuclear Power Plant (NPP).

KSB Ltd. has always been a renowned Supplier for critical application pumps and has been associated with NPCIL for supply of pumps for various applications, including indigenous Boiler Feed water Pumps for 220 MW at Kaiga nuclear power plants. KSB has been supplying some more critical Pumps to NPCIL with certain imported components from KSB Germany.

NPCIL is poised for major growth in installed capacity of NPPs with launch of fleet mode 700 MWe PHWRs, in addition to existing PHWR plants of 220 MWe, 540 MWe and 700 MWe capacity. The need to develop indigenous pumps for 700 MWe power plants was always on priority for NPCIL & the development proposal was initiated in year 2015 for the same.

Commenting on this achievement, Mr. Rajeev Jain, Regional Executive Officer, KSB West Asia and Managing Director KSB Limited, India said, ''KSB's core strength in design, supported with modern manufacturing capability has made it possible to develop a key product for India's premier power generation organisation NPCIL. KSB's strong leadership qualities, decision-making, technical expertise & great team work were witnessed during the various phases of the development. Riding high on this success of BFP & BP, KSB Ltd is now set to replicate this success in indigenizing the Primary Coolant Pumps (PCP), for the first time for NPCIL, further enhancing its commitment to the nation's 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' program.' Acknowledging the significant achievement by M/s. KSB Limited, India, Shri S.K. Sharma, CMD, NPCIL said, ''It is a tribute to the joint efforts of NPCIL and Indian industry towards the realisation of our cherished goal of 'Atmanirbhar Bharat'. He added that Indian Industry has a vital role to play in coming years in developing and ensuring timely deliveries of equipment for the planned nuclear power expansion programme.'' About KSB Limited KSB Limited founded in the year 1960, is headquartered in Pune in the state of Maharashtra. KSB in India is a leading international manufacturer of pumps, valves, systems and control valves. Specialized in Centrifugal End Suction Pumps, High Pressure Multistage Pumps, Industrial Gate, Globe, Check Valves, Submersible Motor Pumps, monobloc & mini monobloc pumps, Hydro pneumatic Systems and control valves. And has a presence across the country with its own sales and marketing companies, manufacturing facilities and service operations. KSB in India has plants in Pimpri, Chinchwad, Khandala, Vambori, Coimbatore and Sinnar showcasing immaculate manufacturing and engineering practices.

