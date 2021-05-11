Left Menu

UN experts welcome release of Iranian rights defender Arash Sadeghi

"I welcome the release of Mr Sadeghi, and commend the Iranian Government's implementation of the Sentence Reduction Directive," said Mary Lawlor, the Special Rapporteur on the situation of human rights defenders.

OHCHR | Geneva | Updated: 11-05-2021 22:37 IST | Created: 11-05-2021 22:37 IST
UN experts welcome release of Iranian rights defender Arash Sadeghi
Mr Sadeghi was known for advocating against human rights violations in Iranian prisons. Image Credit: Twitter(@MaryLawlorhrds)

UN human rights experts* welcomed the release of Iranian human rights defender Arash Sadeghi, who was released from Raja'i Shahr Prison this month after five-and-a-half years in detention.

Mr Sadeghi received prison sentences totalling 15 years by a Revolutionary Court on multiple charges, including publishing "lies in cyberspace", "propaganda against the system" and insulting the founder of the Islamic Republic of Iran. Under Iranian law, he would have to serve seven-and-a-half years in prison, the longest of his sentences. UN experts say his peaceful human rights activism included social media posts and communications with journalists and human rights defenders abroad. The Working Group on Arbitrary Detention found in an opinion issued in 2018 that the deprivation of Mr Sadeghi's liberty was arbitrary and called for his immediate release.

"I welcome the release of Mr Sadeghi, and commend the Iranian Government's implementation of the Sentence Reduction Directive," said Mary Lawlor, the Special Rapporteur on the situation of human rights defenders. "I look forward to the release of other human rights defenders who have been arbitrarily deprived of their liberty, including Mr Sadeghi's wife, Golrokh Iraee." Ms Iraee was also the subject of an opinion by the Working Group on Arbitrary Detention.

Javaid Rehman, Special Rapporteur on the situation of human rights in the Islamic Republic of Iran, added: "While noting the release of Mr Sadeghi, I maintain grave concerns for individuals arbitrarily detained in the Islamic Republic of Iran, including human rights defenders. I am encouraged by this decision and other recent decisions by the Iranian authorities to release human rights defenders and I urge the Iranian authorities to build on these positive signs and to release other arbitrarily detained individuals."

Mr Sadeghi was known for advocating against human rights violations in Iranian prisons. While in detention himself, he wrote letters in support of other imprisoned human rights defenders, petitioning for an improvement in prison conditions and for their release.

In 2018, Mr Sadeghi was diagnosed with chondrosarcoma, a rare form of bone cancer. He underwent surgery to remove a tumour from his shoulder but was later transported back to prison contrary to medical advice. Consequently, his right arm became infected, resulting in a loss of mobility and feeling in that arm.

On 11 May 2020, the Iranian Parliament ratified the Sentence Reduction Law. This law has reduced the sentences and brought about the release of some human rights defenders, including Mr Sadeghi.

TRENDING

Accessibility key to strengthening diversity, inclusion in gaming: Intel study

Indian doctors warn against cow dung as COVID cure

Entertainment News Roundup: Barry Jenkins says he feared making slavery drama;Musk boosts his brand on 'Saturday Night Live' and more

5 things you should know about the state of the global economy

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Venezuela's Guaido floats U.S. sanctions easing as deal incentive

Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido proposed on Tuesday a progressive lifting of U.S. sanctions as an incentive for President Nicolas Maduro to strike a deal with parties which oppose his government. Guaido, in a video on his Twitter a...

Iran has enriched uranium to up to 63% purity, IAEA says

Fluctuations at Irans Natanz plant pushed the purity to which it enriched uranium to 63, higher than the announced 60 that complicated talks to revive its nuclear deal with world powers, a report by the U.N. nuclear watchdog said on Tuesday...

Over 1,600 oxygen concentrators received till date in Rajasthan: Health Minister

Rajasthan Health Minister Raghu Sharma said the state government has received a total of 1,670 oxygen concentrators of 5 litres and 10 litres per minute capacity till Tuesday amid an urgent need of the life-saving gas for severely ill COVID...

US deeply concerned by escalating Israeli-Palestinian violence

The United States said on Tuesday it was deeply concerned by the escalation between Israel and those launching rockets from Gaza and called on all sides to exercise restraint.We call for restraint and for calm. Israel has the right to defen...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021