Licence of 11 medical stores temporarily suspended in Jaipur

Officials of the drug control department here have temporarily suspended the licence of 11 medical stores for black-marketing of medicines and other violations under the Drugs and Cosmetics Act, 1940.

After complaints about black-marketing and overcharging, a team from the licence office inspected multiple medical stores in the state capital and found several irregularities, Assistant Drug Controller Dinesh Taneja said.

The licences of 11 stores have been suspended for five to 15 days for offences like selling medicines in the absence of the licensed pharmacist, charging arbitrary prices for masks and other equipment and for making sales without bills, he said.

