Punjab makes adequate arrangements for paddy season starting tomorrow

Punjab government had made elaborate arrangements for paddy season, including uninterrupted supply of power from June 10, said the State Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Department on Wednesday. It has fixed a target to bring 10 lakh hectares area under direct sowing of paddy for this year.

Director of the department Sukhdev Singh Brar said paddy will be sown over 30.20 lakh hectares of area out of which 5.35 lakh hectares area will be under Basmati cultivation whereas remaining will be under non-basmati cultivation. "This sowing is already going on and the state government was supplying adequate power supply to the farmers," he said.

Farmers need fertilisers and pesticides after sowing of crops, for which adequate arrangements have been made by them, he added. (ANI)

