Left Menu

New Interislander ferries to help reduce transport emissions

“Our transport emissions are the fastest-growing source of greenhouse gas emissions in New Zealand so we need to start taking action now if we are going to meet our 2050 targets,” Michael Wood said.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Wellington | Updated: 01-07-2021 09:36 IST | Created: 01-07-2021 09:36 IST
New Interislander ferries to help reduce transport emissions
“Being able to accommodate rail wagons on the new ferries will encourage more freight onto trains and off roads, which will also help reduce emissions,” Michael Wood said. Image Credit: Twitter(@michaelwoodnz)
  • Country:
  • New Zealand

Investing in two new, rail-enabled Interislander ferries will help reduce transport emissions and support more goods and people crossing the Cook Strait, Transport Minister Michael Wood said today.

KiwiRail has now formally signed a contract with Korea's Hyundai Mipo Dockyard to build two new Interislander ferries which will replace the existing, ageing fleet. The new ferries are expected to arrive in New Zealand in 2025 and 2026.

"Our transport emissions are the fastest-growing source of greenhouse gas emissions in New Zealand so we need to start taking action now if we are going to meet our 2050 targets," Michael Wood said.

"These new ferries will reduce the Interislander's carbon emissions by 40 per cent with initiatives like using battery power for manoeuvring. They are also future-proofed so that more batteries can be added over time and can be modified to run on other low-carbon fuels like hydrogen as they become available in the future.

"The Cook Strait ferries are crucial to our economy, carrying 5.5 million tonnes of freight and 850,000 passengers between the North and South Islands every year. The new ferries nearly double the passenger capacity and triple the rail freight capacity of the current fleet, helping support the expected growth in the route.

"Being able to accommodate rail wagons on the new ferries will encourage more freight onto trains and off roads, which will also help reduce emissions," Michael Wood said.

(With Inputs from New Zealand Government Press Release)

TRENDING

1
The Wadden Sea: Google Doodle to celebrate UNESCO World Heritage Site

The Wadden Sea: Google Doodle to celebrate UNESCO World Heritage Site

 Denmark
2
Health News Roundup: Heart inflammation after COVID-19 shots higher-than-expected in the study of U.S. military; Romania to sell excess COVID-19 vaccines to Denmark

Health News Roundup: Heart inflammation after COVID-19 shots higher-than-exp...

 Global
3
Refreshed Google Meet experience expands to Meet hardware devices

Refreshed Google Meet experience expands to Meet hardware devices

 Global
4
Google Chat now suggests group conversations based on Calendar events

Google Chat now suggests group conversations based on Calendar events

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021