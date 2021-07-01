Air Marshal BR Krishna takes over as AOC-in-C of Western Air Command

Air Marshal BR Krishna Ati Vishisht Seva Medal, Shaurya Chakra, took over as Air Officer Commanding-in-Chief (AOC-in-C) of Western Air Command on 01 Jul 21.

The Air Marshal was commissioned in the IAF in Dec 1983 as a Fighter Pilot. In a distinguished career spanning nearly 38 years, the Air Officer, being a Qualified Flying Instructor and an Experimental Test Pilot, has flown a wide variety of fighters, transports and helicopters in the inventory of IAF. He has a flying experience of nearly 5000 hours, including operational, instructional and test flying.

During his illustrious career in the IAF, the Air Officer has held numerous important command and staff appointments. He was Commanding Officer of a frontline fighter Squadron, has commanded Air Force Test Pilots School, Chief Operations Officer of a forward base, Commandant Aircraft & Systems Testing Establishment (ASTE) and has commanded a frontline Fighter base. As an Air Vice Marshal, he held the coveted appointments of Assistant Chief of Air Staff (Projects) and ACAS (Plans) at Air HQ. As an Air Marshal, he served as Senior Air Staff Officer, HQ SWAC and prior to taking over as the AOC-in-C, he held the appointment of Director General Air (Operations) at Air Headquarters. The Air Marshal is an alumnus of National Defence Academy, Defence Services Staff College Wellington and National Defence College.

In recognition of a gallant act in the air, he was awarded Shaurya Chakra in 1986 and for the distinguished service rendered, the Air Marshal was awarded Ati Vishisht Seva Medal in 2017.

