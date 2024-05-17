Left Menu

Modi Honors Icons: Ambedkar & Savarkar Tribute Before Mumbai Rally

Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid floral tributes to Dr B R Ambedkar at 'Chaityabhoomi' and V D Savarkar at his memorial in Mumbai. He then addressed an election rally at Shivaji Park, accompanied by CM Eknath Shinde, Deputy CMs Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar, and Union minister Ramdas Athawale. The rally supported six Shiv Sena-BJP candidates.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 17-05-2024 23:55 IST | Created: 17-05-2024 23:55 IST
Modi Honors Icons: Ambedkar & Savarkar Tribute Before Mumbai Rally
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday evening paid floral tributes to Dr B R Ambedkar at 'Chaityabhoomi' and Hindutva ideologue V D Savarkar at his memorial in Mumbai before heading to Shivaji Park to address an election rally for the ruling 'Mahayuti' alliance.

Chaityabhoomi in Dadar, where Ambedkar was cremated, and Savarkar's memorial are located in close vicinity of the sprawling Shivaji Park Ground, the rally venue where Modi shared stage with Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) president Raj Thackeray, a BJP ally.

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Deputy CMs Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar and Union minister Ramdas Athawale also attended the rally.

The campaign rally was held to seek votes for all the 6 Shiv Sena-BJP candidates in Mumbai which goes to polls on May 20 in the fifth phase of the Lok Sabha elections.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
"CPI(M) MP Refutes Involvement in 2013 Chandy Secretariat Siege Settlement"

"CPI(M) MP Refutes Involvement in 2013 Chandy Secretariat Siege Settlement"

 India
2
Reuters Health News Summary

Reuters Health News Summary

 Global
3
Bollywood Heartthrob Kartik Aaryan Stuns in Futuristic Avatar for Sony Sports Network's UEFA EURO 2024 Promo

Bollywood Heartthrob Kartik Aaryan Stuns in Futuristic Avatar for Sony Sport...

 India
4
The True Nature of Sustainability: Uncovering the Interplay of Humans and Nature for a Thriving Future

The True Nature of Sustainability: Uncovering the Interplay of Humans and Na...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Fire on the Fringe: Mapping Wildfire Risks in Urban Expansion Zones

Breathe Easy: The Vital Link Between Urban Green Spaces and Mental Health

How Neuronal Changes Shape Early Brain Development

Breaking the Resistance: AI's Role in Pioneering New Antibiotics

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024