Iraqi oil minister says OPEC+ meeting postponed to Friday- state media
Reuters | Bagdad | Updated: 02-07-2021 00:59 IST | Created: 02-07-2021 00:57 IST
- Country:
- Iraq
Iraq's oil minister said on Thursday that the OPEC+ meeting has been postponed to Friday, to complete consultations and discussions, Iraqi state media cited him as saying.
The minister said the next OPEC meeting will be held in Baghdad.
Advertisement
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
OPEC+ could add about 2 mln bpd of oil to market by December, says source
Black Clover Chapter 298 spoilers: Will Noelle be able to save Lolopechka from Vanica?
Oil prices 'very challenging', need them to sober a bit: India to OPEC
Pradhan urges OPEC to phase out production cuts sooner, maintain crude prices at reasonable level
India presses OPEC for affordable oil price