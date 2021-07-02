Left Menu

Iraqi oil minister says OPEC+ meeting postponed to Friday- state media

Reuters | Bagdad | Updated: 02-07-2021 00:59 IST | Created: 02-07-2021 00:57 IST
Iraqi oil minister says OPEC+ meeting postponed to Friday- state media
Iraq's oil minister said on Thursday that the OPEC+ meeting has been postponed to Friday, to complete consultations and discussions, Iraqi state media cited him as saying.

The minister said the next OPEC meeting will be held in Baghdad.

