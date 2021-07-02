China proposes rules to punish illegal e-commerce pricing

Left Menu

Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 02-07-2021 13:52 IST | Created: 02-07-2021 13:44 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
China's market regulator issued draft rules on Friday to punish illegal pricing activities, including heavy subsidies and the practice by online platforms of charging different prices based on a customers' purchasing behaviour.

Violation of the rules could incur a fine of 0.1% to 0.5% of a business' annual sales or even suspension of operations, according to a statement from the State Administration for Market Regulations (SAMR).

Also Read: China successfully launches first crewed mission for space station construction

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

