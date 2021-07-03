Left Menu

IAEA deputy head to visit Iran for 'routine' matters - Iranian envoy

Updated: 03-07-2021 18:23 IST | Created: 03-07-2021 18:18 IST
The deputy head of the United Nations nuclear watchdog IAEA is to visit Iran for "routine" matters and no talks are planned, Iran's envoy to the body was quoted as saying by the semi-official news agency Tasnim on Saturday.

"(The) visit is in line with routine safeguards activities and within the framework of a comprehensive safeguards accord," Kazem Gharibabadi said, according to Tasnim. "Although we are in constant contact with the agency, no talks are planned ...in Tehran."

