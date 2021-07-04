Left Menu

Godown loaded with plastic items catches fire in Maharashtra's Aurangabad

A godown in Maharashtra's Aurangabad loaded with plastic items was gutted in fire on Sunday.

ANI | Aurangabad (Maharashtra) | Updated: 04-07-2021 21:58 IST | Created: 04-07-2021 21:58 IST
A visual of the godown in Aurangabad (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
The cause of the fire has not been ascertained yet.

"We will review their documents. There were plastic items at the godown. A detailed inquiry will be conducted to ascertain the cause of the fire," Police Sub Inspector S Patil said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

