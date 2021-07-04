Lockdown extended in Haryana till July 12 with more relaxations

The Haryana government on Sunday extended the COVID-19 lockdown till July 12 with some relaxation, including the opening of shops, malls, and restaurants with 50 per cent capacity. As per the order, shops will be allowed to open from 9 am to 8 pm, whereas malls are allowed to operate from 10 am onwards.

Restaurants and bars (including in hotels and in malls) are allowed to open from 10 am with 50 per cent of the total capacity with all COVID-19 protocol and social distancing norms. Home delivery from hotels, restaurants and fast food joints is permitted till 10 pm.

Advertisement

Religious places are allowed to open with 50 persons at a time. Corporate Offices are permitted to open with full attendance subject to strict observance of COVID-19 appropriate behaviours and regular sanitisation. Up to 50 people are allowed to attend weddings and funerals. No movement of Barat procession will be allowed. Gyms are allowed to open from 5 am to 8 pm with 50 per cent. Sports Complexes and stadiums are permitted to open. Spectators, however, are being allowed to attend events.

However, swimming pools and spas will remain closed. There are currently 1,234 active COVID-19 cases in Haryana, according to the union health ministry. As many as 7,58,144 recoveries and 9,474 deaths have been reported in the state so far.

A total of 93,60,623 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in the state so far, including 78,05,898 first doses and 15,54,725 second doses. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)