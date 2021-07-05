Bihar: Trains diverted due to rising floodwater in Samastipur division

A few trains have been diverted due to rising floodwater in the Samastipur division, said Northern Railway on Monday. An official release said, "It is notified for the information of the general public that due to flood water rising tendency at bridge no. 248 between Sagauli-Majhaulia station on Samastipur Division of East Central Railway, a few trains will be diverted."

The 02588 Anand Vihar Terminal-Muzaffarpur special train journey commencing today will be diverted to run via Gorakhpur-Chhapra-Muzaffarpur. 05212 Amritsar-Darbhanga special train journey commencing today will be diverted to run via Gorakhpur-Chhapra-Muzaffarpur.

Advertisement

05274 Anand Vihar Terminal-Raxual special train journey commencing today will be diverted to run via Narkatiaganj-Sikta-Raxual. 04016 Anand Vihar Terminal-Raxual special train journey that commenced yesterday will be diverted to run via Muzaffarpur-Sitamani-Raxual.

09039 Bandra Terminus-Barauni special train journey that commenced yesterday will be diverted to run via Gorakhpur-Chhapra-Muzaffarpur. 02557 Muzaffarpur-Anand Vihar Terminal special train journey commencing on July 6, 2021 will be diverted to run via Muzaffarpur -Chhapra-Gorakhpur.

05273 Raxual- Anand Vihar Terminal special train journey commencing on July 6, 2021 will be diverted to run via Raxual -Sikta- Narkatiaganj. 04015 Raxual -Anand Vihar Terminal special train journey commencing on July 6, 2021 will be diverted to run via Raxual-Sitamani- Muzaffarpur.

09040 Barauni-Bandra Terminus special train journey commencing on July 6, 2021 will be diverted to run via Muzaffarpur -Chhapra- Gorakhpur. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)