Left Menu

LeT, TRF behind Jammu Air Force station attack, each drone carried 1.5 kg RDX: Sources

The investigation into the Jammu Air Force station attack case has revealed that drones used in carrying out the blast carried approximately 1.5 kilograms of RDX, according to sources.

ANI | Jammu (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 05-07-2021 20:23 IST | Created: 05-07-2021 20:23 IST
LeT, TRF behind Jammu Air Force station attack, each drone carried 1.5 kg RDX: Sources
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The investigation into the Jammu Air Force station attack case has revealed that drones used in carrying out the blast carried approximately 1.5 kilograms of RDX, according to sources. The sources also said that either Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) or The Resistance Front (TRF) could be behind the drone attack.

The drones were operated through GPS and were handled manually by their handlers, said sources. The National Investigation Agency (NIA) is investigating the Jammu Air Force station attack case.

The case relates to an explosion that occurred inside the premises of the Air Force Station, Satwari campus, Jammu on June 27 and a subsequent blast, after about six minutes carried out by drones in a well-planned conspiracy that led to the injury to two Air Force personnel and damaged the office buildings. A special bomb squad team of the National Security Guard (NSG) is investigating the nature of the blast.

Meanwhile, the Indian Air Force (IAF) is taking all possible measures to ensure that such an incident is not repeated at other places and a high alert has been sounded at all stations. Two low-intensity explosions were reported early Sunday morning in the technical area of Jammu Air Force Station.

One of the blasts caused minor damage to the roof of a building while the other exploded in an open area. There was no damage to any equipment, the IAF said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Soccer-Late goal gives Fluminense 1-0 derby win over Flamengo

Soccer-Late goal gives Fluminense 1-0 derby win over Flamengo

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: U.S. administers 330.6 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC; Exclusive: South Korea in talks with mRNA vaccine makers to make up to 1 billion doses - government official and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. administers 330.6 million doses of COVID-19 vaccin...

 Global
3
Sparse showing at Sydney's beaches during COVID-19 lockdown

Sparse showing at Sydney's beaches during COVID-19 lockdown

 Australia
4
Let’s hold off vaccinating children and teens against COVID-19. Prioritising adults is our best shot for now

Let’s hold off vaccinating children and teens against COVID-19. Prioritising...

 Australia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021