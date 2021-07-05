Left Menu

Army organises drawing competition, cultural program for special children at J-K's Baramulla

The Chinar-9 Jawan Club of the Indian Army organised a painting competition and cultural programme for specially-abled children from the Parivar School at Baramulla in Jammu and Kashmir.

ANI | Baramulla (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 05-07-2021 23:08 IST | Created: 05-07-2021 23:08 IST
Visuals of the ongoing drawing competition organized by Indian Army at Baramulla (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
The Chinar-9 Jawan Club of the Indian Army organised a painting competition and cultural programme for specially-abled children from the Parivar School at Baramulla in Jammu and Kashmir. Children up to 12 years of age participated in the drawing competition with zeal. The participants were felicitated at the end of the programme.

The event consisted of dance, music and speeches in which children took active actively. It was attended by many dignitaries including senior army officers and parents of the children. The programme was appreciated by the audience. The participating children also appreciated the Indian Army's initiative.

Simranjeet Kaur who received the first prize in the drawing competition said, "I think many such competitions should be held so that the students can showcase their talents, be it drawing, painting or other co-curricular activities." Praising Army's initiative, the second prize winner, Saranjeet Kaur said, "These types of events will enhance their drawing skills."

Thanking the Army, Narinder Pal Singh, father of a special child said, "Thanks to the army, my child feels noticed through such activities. The teachers at the Army school are sweet to children. We feel safe sending our children to them as they treat them like their own children." Chinar 9 Jawan club is helping Kashmiri youths to developed skills in many fields. Earlier, they trained the Kashmiri youths in sectors like automobiles, computers, tailoring and skill development. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

