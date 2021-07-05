Kuwait Emir says he has had successful medical checkups - KUNA

Kuwait’s Emir Sheikh Nawaf al-Ahmad al-Sabah said, on a call with his crown prince, that he has had medical checkups that were successful and will continue checkups, the Kuwait news agency reported on Monday, citing a statement from the Emiri Diwan.

Sheikh Nawaf, 83, assumed power in the oil-producing Gulf Arab state last September after the death of his brother Emir Sheikh Sabah al-Ahmed.

