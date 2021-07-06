Left Menu

Post Jammu attack, IAF to acquire 10 anti-drone systems

Days after terrorists used armed drones to attack its airbase in Jammu, the Indian Air Force (IAF) has initiated a process of acquiring 10 counter unmanned aircraft systems (CUAS).

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-07-2021 10:28 IST | Created: 06-07-2021 10:28 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Days after terrorists used armed drones to attack its airbase in Jammu, the Indian Air Force (IAF) has initiated a process of acquiring 10 counter unmanned aircraft systems (CUAS). As per the Request for Information (RFI) issued on Monday for the project, the main weapon of Made in India anti-drone system should be a Laser-based Directed Energy Weapon.

The IAF will deploy these systems at different airbases and has asked vendors to provide a multi-sensor, multi-kill solution to enforce effectively. "No- Fly zones for unmanned aircraft while inflicting minimal collateral damage to the surrounding environment. It should generate a composite air situational picture for the operator and generate alerts based on user-defined parameters," the RFI said.

In a bid to use the systems across its bases, the IAF has mandated that all the ten CUAS are required in mobile configuration mounted on indigenous vehicles with cross-country capability. The CUAS should have provision for dismounting of all sub-systems including integral power solution from the vehicle and mounting on roof top/ open ground. Two drones had been used by the terrorists to drop bombs on the Jammu airbase, causing damage to a building and causing injury to two personnel.The probe into the attack is being conducted by the National Investigation Agency. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

