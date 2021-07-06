Vauxhall plant investment a vote of confidence in UK economy, Brexit- UK's Johnson
Investment by automaker Stellantis to build electric vehicles at the Vauxhall car factory in northwest England is a vote of confidence in Britain, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Tuesday.
"It's a huge vote of confidence in our economy, in the people of Ellesmere Port, and in our fantastic post-Brexit trading relationships," he said in a video message.
