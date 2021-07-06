Left Menu

EDF reform not on agenda for meeting with Macron: union leader

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 06-07-2021 17:50 IST | Created: 06-07-2021 17:50 IST
EDF reform not on agenda for meeting with Macron: union leader
A planned restructuring of French energy group EDF was not on the agenda of a meeting on Tuesday between trade unions and President Emmanuel Macron, one of the participants, leader of the CFDT union Laurent Berger, told reporters.

