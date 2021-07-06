Left Menu

One injured in knife fight outside Dusseldorf airport- police

Reuters | Updated: 06-07-2021 17:52 IST | Created: 06-07-2021 17:52 IST
One injured in knife fight outside Dusseldorf airport- police

A person was slightly injured in a knife fight between two homeless people outside Dusseldorf airport on Tuesday, police said.

A spokesperson for Dusseldorf police said a man had fled the scene and was being sought. A stabbing victim was taken to hospital, the federal police spokeswoman said, confirming a report by German magazine Focus.

Surveillance footage showed two men walking toward an airport parking lot at 12.16 pm local time (1016 GMT), at which point the fight occurred, a spokeswoman for federal police said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

