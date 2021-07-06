Man killed in tiger attack in Chandrapur district
A 42-year-old man was killed by a tiger while he was grazing his cattle in a forest in Chandrapur district of Maharashtra on Tuesday afternoon, a forest department official said.
The deceased, Ramesh Waghad, was grazing his cattle when he was attacked by the wild animal in Talodi range of the Brahmapuri forest division, he said.
A statement by the Chief Conservator of Forests (CCF), Chandrapur, said, ''The deceased was killed in a tiger attack in Talodi Round/Range, Brahmapuri Division, today at around 1.30 pm.'' PTI CLS RSY RSY
