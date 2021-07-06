KRBL to move SC seeking stay on Punjab PCB direction on Dhuri unit, proceedings before NGT

Rice processing and exporting company KRBL on Tuesday said the company is planning to approach the Supreme Court immediately seeking stay on the Punjab Pollution Control Board's (PCB) directions for restraining operations of its Dhuri unit and the proceedings before the National Green Tribunal (NGT).

The company is proceeding to file an appeal before the apex court immediately, KRBL said in a BSE filing.

The company on Monday had informed that it has received the directions from Punjab PCB for restraining the operations of the company's Dhuri unit, in compliance to the orders dated July 2, 2021, passed by the NGT.

KRBL in the filing claimed that this order was passed ex-parte without even issuing notice to the company.

The company said it is confident that this matter will be resolved within next 7-10 days and is taking appropriate legal recourse.

KRBL further said that the company's unit is already undergoing the annual maintenance activity, and the same is expected to continue for next 15 days.

The order restraining the operations of the Dhuri unit will not have an immediate impact, KRBL said in the filing.

The other units of the company located at Barota-Haryana, Alipur-Delhi and Gautam Buddh Nagar-Uttar Pradesh are running smoothly, ensuring production and supply of its products, it added.

