Left Menu

KTR's birthday; GIC to plant 3 cr saplings in an hour on Jul 24 in Telangana

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 06-07-2021 21:49 IST | Created: 06-07-2021 21:49 IST
KTR's birthday; GIC to plant 3 cr saplings in an hour on Jul 24 in Telangana
  • Country:
  • India

Hyderabad, July 6 (PTI): 'Green India Challenge', (GIC)-- one of the major green initiatives in the country, will plant three crore saplings in an hour across Telangana on July 24, marking the birthday of TRS Working President and IT Minister K T Rama Rao.

Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) Rajya Sabha MP Joginipally Santosh Kumar, also the GIC founder, released a brochure on 'Mukkoti Vriksharchana', (planting three crore saplings), here on Tuesday in this regard.

''We did 'Koti Vriksharchana' (planting one crore saplings), in February on the occasion of Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao's birthday.

This is another great attempt to gift to KTR as well by planting three crore saplings on his birthday,'' an official release quoted the TRS MP as having said.

Rama Rao, son of Chandrashekhar Rao, is also referred to as KTR.

On July 4, GIC organised a mammoth event by planting 'one million saplings in one hour' in Adilabad district to mark the 58th birthday of former minister and TRS MLA, Jogu Ramanna.

Santosh Kumar had launched the Green India Challenge, a green campaign, which has now stepped into its fourth year and as part of it crores of saplings have been planted.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: U.S. administers 330.6 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC; Exclusive: South Korea in talks with mRNA vaccine makers to make up to 1 billion doses - government official and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. administers 330.6 million doses of COVID-19 vaccin...

 Global
2
Sparse showing at Sydney's beaches during COVID-19 lockdown

Sparse showing at Sydney's beaches during COVID-19 lockdown

 Australia
3
Fitch rates REC Ltd's proposed USD notes BBB-minus

Fitch rates REC Ltd's proposed USD notes BBB-minus

 Global
4
BJP leader from Goa and former speaker Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar appointed as Governor of Himachal Pradesh: Rashtrapati Bhavan spokesperson.

BJP leader from Goa and former speaker Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar appointed...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021