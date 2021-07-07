Hizb terrorist Halwai killed in Handwara encounter misused social media for terrorism: J-K police
The Hizbul Mujahideen terrorist, Mehrazuddin Halwai alias Ubaid, who has been killed in the Handwara encounter on Wednesday, has been responsible for misusing social media for terrorism activities, the police said.
"Killed terrorist Mehrazuddin Halwai alais Ubaid had joined terrorist ranks in the year 2011. A diploma in computer application holder had also been responsible for misusing social media and new methods of communication for terrorism," Kashmir Zone Police tweeted. Police have killed two terrorists in an encounter at Jammu and Kashmir's Handwara district.
Mehrazuddin Halwai is a top commander of the terror outfit Hizbul Mujahideen. More details in the matter are awaited. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
