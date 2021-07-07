Left Menu

Hizb terrorist Halwai killed in Handwara encounter misused social media for terrorism: J-K police

The Hizbul Mujahideen terrorist, Mehrazuddin Halwai alias Ubaid, who has been killed in the Handwara encounter on Wednesday, has been responsible for misusing social media for terrorism activities, the police said.

ANI | Handwara (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 07-07-2021 10:33 IST | Created: 07-07-2021 10:33 IST
Hizb terrorist Halwai killed in Handwara encounter misused social media for terrorism: J-K police
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Hizbul Mujahideen terrorist, Mehrazuddin Halwai alias Ubaid, who has been killed in the Handwara encounter on Wednesday, has been responsible for misusing social media for terrorism activities, the police said. According to the police, Halwai had joined the terrorist ranks in the year 2011.

"Killed terrorist Mehrazuddin Halwai alais Ubaid had joined terrorist ranks in the year 2011. A diploma in computer application holder had also been responsible for misusing social media and new methods of communication for terrorism," Kashmir Zone Police tweeted. Police have killed two terrorists in an encounter at Jammu and Kashmir's Handwara district.

Mehrazuddin Halwai is a top commander of the terror outfit Hizbul Mujahideen. More details in the matter are awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
BJP leader from Goa and former speaker Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar appointed as Governor of Himachal Pradesh: Rashtrapati Bhavan spokesperson.

BJP leader from Goa and former speaker Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar appointed...

 India
2
Science News Roundup: Smart foam material gives robotic hand the ability to self-repair; Family of Indian-American astronaut on Virgin Galactic crew "happy and overwhelmed"

Science News Roundup: Smart foam material gives robotic hand the ability to ...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Smart foam material gives robotic hand the ability to self-repair; Family of Indian-American astronaut on Virgin Galactic crew "happy and overwhelmed"

Science News Roundup: Smart foam material gives robotic hand the ability to ...

 Global
4
India's Morepen makes first test batch of Russia's Sputnik V shot - fund

India's Morepen makes first test batch of Russia's Sputnik V shot - fund

 Russian Federation

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021