PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 07-07-2021 16:10 IST | Created: 07-07-2021 15:33 IST
J&K: Fmr bureaucrat appointed provincial president of Apni Party’s women's wing
Former bureaucrat Dilshad Shaheen was on Wednesday appointed as provincial president of the women's wing of the Jammu and Kashmir Apni Party.

''The appointment of Dilshad Shaheen was approved by Jammu and Kashmir Apni Party president Syed Mohammad Altaf Bukhari,'' a party spokesperson said.

Shaheen retired as special secretary in the Home Department of Jammu and Kashmir. She was then appointed as a member of the State Human Rights Commission in the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

