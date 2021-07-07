DPCC protests near Union petroleum minister’s house as petrol price crosses Rs 100/litre in Delhi

The Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee (DPCC) on Wednesday demonstrated near the residence of Union petroleum minister Dharmendra Pradhan here after the price of petrol crossed an all-time high of Rs 100 per litre in the national capital.

Carrying placards and raising slogans against the central government, the DPCC leaders and workers demanded that the excise duty on petrol and diesel be reduced immediately.

"Hundreds of activists and leaders demonstrated near the residence of petroleum minister @dpradhanbjp today demanding that the excise duty on petrol and diesel should be reduced as petrol price has exceeded Rs 100/liter in Delhi," DPCC president Anil Chowdhary, who led the protest, said in a tweet in Hindi.

Petrol price on Wednesday crossed the Rs 100-a-litre mark in Delhi after fuel prices were hiked again on the back of firming international oil rates.

Petrol price was increased by 35 paise per liter, while diesel rates were increased by 17 paise a liter.

In Delhi, the price of petrol soared to Rs 100.21 per liter and diesel rates rose to Rs 89.53 a liter.

Delhi is the last of the metro cities to see petrol rising above the Rs 100-a-litre mark. Mumbai, Chennai, Hyderabad, and Pune already have prices above that mark.

Kolkata also saw petrol prices climbing over Rs 100 per liter on Wednesday.

