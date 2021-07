Soccer-England v Denmark teams

Following are the teams for the European Championship semi-final between England and Denmark at Wembley on Wednesday.

England: Jordan Pickford; Kyle Walker, John Stones, Harry Maguire, Luke Shaw; Declan Rice, Kalvin Phillips, Mason Mount; Raheem Sterling, Bukayo Saka, Harry Kane (captain)

Denmark: Kasper Schmeichel; Andreas Christensen, Simon Kjaer (captain), Jannik Vestergaard; Jens Stryger Larsen, Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, Thomas Delaney, Joakim Maehle; Mikkel Damsgaard, Kasper Dolberg, Martin Braithwaite

