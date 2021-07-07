Following is the list of updated cabinet led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi after reshuffle on Wednesday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be in-charge of: Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions; Department of Atomic Energy; Department of Space; All important policy issues; and All other portfolios not allocated to any Minister Cabinet Ministers: *Rajnath Singh- Minister of Defence *Amit Shah- Minister of Home Affairs; and Minister of Cooperation *Nitin Jairam Gadkari- Minister of Road Transport and Highways *Nirmala Sitharaman- Minister of Finance; and Minister of Corporate Affairs *Narendra Singh Tomar- Minister of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare * *S Jaishankar - Minister of External Affairs *Arjun Munda - Minister of Tribal Affairs *Smriti Zubin Irani - Minister of Women and Child Development *Piyush Goyal - Minister of Commerce & Industry; Minister of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution; and Minister of Textiles *Dharmendra Pradhan- Minister of Education; and Minister of SkillDevelopment and Entrepreneurship *Pralhad Joshi- Minister of Parliamentary Affairs; Minister of Coal; and Minister of Mines *Narayan Tatu Rane- Minister of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises *Sarbananda Sonowal- Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways; and Minister of AYUSH *Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi- Minister of Minority Affairs *Virendra Kumar - Minister of Social Justice and Empowerment *Giriraj Singh - Minister of Rural Development Minister of Panchayati Raj *Jyotiraditya Scindia - Minister of Civil Aviation *Ramchandra P Singh -Minister of Steel *Ashwini Vaishnaw - Minister of Railways; Minister of Communications; and Minister of Electronics and Information Technology *Pashupati Kumar Paras- Minister of Food Processing Industries *Gajendra Shekhawat- Minister of Jal Shakti *Kiren Rijiju- Minister of Law and Justice *Raj Kumar Singh- Minister of Power; Minister of New and Renewable Energy *Hardeep Singh Puri- Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas; and Minister of Housing and Urban Affairs *Mansukh Mandaviya- Minister of Health and Family Welfare; and Minister of Chemicals and Fertilizers *Bhupender Yadav- Minister of Environment, Forest and Climate Change; and Minister of Labour and Employment *Mahendra Nath Pandey- Minister of Heavy Industries *Parshottam Rupala- Minister of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying *G. Kishan Reddy- Minister of Culture; Minister of Tourism; and Minister of Development of North Eastern Region *Anurag Singh Thakur- Minister of Information and Broadcasting; and Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports ********************* Minister of State (Independent Charge): *Rao Inderjit Singh - Minister of State (Independent Charge) of the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation; Minister of State (Independent Charge) of the Ministry of Planning;and Minister of State in Ministry of Corporate Affairs *Jitendra Singh - Minister of State (Independent Charge) of the Ministry of Science and Technology; Minister of State (Independent Charge) of the Ministry of Earth Sciences; Minister of State in the Prime Minister's Office; Minister of State in the Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions; Minister of State in the Department of Atomic Energy; and Minister of State in the Department of Space ********************** Ministers of State: *Shripad Yesso Naik- Minister of State in the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways; and Minister of State in the Ministry of Tourism *Faggansingh Kulaste- Minister of State in the Ministry of Steel; and Minister of State in the Ministry of Rural Development *Prahalad Singh Patel- Minister of State in the Ministry of Jal Shakti; and Minister of State in the Ministry of Food Processing Industries *Ashwini Kumar Choubey - Minister of State in the Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution; and Minister of State in the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change *Arjun Ram Meghwal - Minister of State in the Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs; and Minister of State in the Ministry of Culture *V. K. Singh - Minister of State in the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways; and Minister of State in the Ministry of Civil Aviation *Krishan Pal- Minister of State in the Ministry of Power; and Minister of State in the Ministry of Heavy Industries *Danve Raosaheb Dadarao- Minister of State in the Ministry of Railways; Minister of State in the Ministry of Coal; and Minister of State in the Ministry of Mines *Ramdas Athawale- Minister of State in the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment *Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti- Minister of State in the Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution; and Minister of State in the Ministry of Rural Development *Sanjeev Kumar Balyan- Minister of State in the Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying *Nityanand Rai- Minister of State in the Ministry of Home Affairs *Pankaj Chaowdhary- Minister of State in the Ministry of Finance *Anupriya Singh Patel- Minister of State in the Ministry of Commerce and Industry * *S. P. Singh Baghel- Minister of State in the Ministry of Law and Justice *Rajeev Chandrasekhar- Minister of State in the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship; and Minister of State in the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology *Sushri S Karandlaje- Minister of State in the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare * *Bhanu Pratap S Verma- Minister of State in the Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises *Darshana V Jardosh- Minister of State in the Ministry of Textiles; and Minister of State in the Ministry of Railways *V. Muraleedharan- Minister of State in the Ministry of External Affairs; and Minister of State in the Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs *Meenakashi Lekhi-Minister of State in the Ministry of External Affairs; Minister of State in the Ministry of Culture *Som Parkash- Minister of State in the Ministry of Commerce and Industry * *Renuka Singh Saruta - Minister of State in the Ministry of Tribal Affairs *Rameswar Teli - Minister of State in the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas; and Minister of State in the Ministry of Labour and Employment *Kailash Choudhary - Minister of State in the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare * *Annpurna Devi- Minister of State in the Ministry of Education *A. Narayanaswamy- Minister of State in the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment *Kaushal Kishore- Minister of State in the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs *Ajay Bhatt- Minister of State in the Ministry of Defence; and Minister of State in the Ministry of Tourism *B. L. Verma- Minister of State in the Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region; and Minister of State in the Ministry of Cooperation *Ajay Kumar- Minister of State in the Ministry of Home Affairs *Devusinh Chauhan- Minister of State in the Ministry of Communications *Bhagwanth Khuba- Minister of State in the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy; and Minister of State in the Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers *Kapil Moreshwar Patil- Minister of State in the Ministry of Panchayati Raj *Sushri Pratima Bhoumik- Minister of State in the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment *Subhas Sarkar- Minister of State in the Ministry of Education *Bhagwat K Karad- Minister of State in the Ministry of Finance *Rajkumar Ranjan Singh- Minister of State in the Ministry of External Affairs; and Minister of State in the Ministry of Education *Bharati Pravin Pawar- Minister of State in the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare *Bishweswar Tudu- Minister of State in the Ministry of Tribal Affairs; and Minister of State in the Ministry of Jal Shakti *Shantanu Thakur- Minister of State in the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways *Munjapara Mahendrabhai- Minister of State in the Ministry of Women and Child Development; and Minister of State in the Ministry of AYUSH *John Barla- Minister of State in the Ministry of Minority Affairs *L. Murugan- Minister of State in the Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying; and Minister of State in the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting *Nisith Pramanik- Minister of State in the Ministry of Home Affairs; and Minister of State in the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports.

Advertisement

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)