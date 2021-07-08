Left Menu

Will ensure further improvement of textile sector: Goyal

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-07-2021 17:00 IST | Created: 08-07-2021 17:00 IST
  • India

Textile Minister Piyush Goyal on Thursday said he will ensure improvement of the textile sector and boost in exports as it holds huge opportunities.

Taking charge of the textile ministry, he said the sector would play a key role in promoting brand India worldwide.

''Textiles is a big sector for employment so this is a big opportunity through this sector. The government will try to give a big support to the income of all the people employed in this sector, especially women,'' he told reporters.

''We will ensure that this sector can be further improved and exports can be boosted,'' he added.

Minister of State for Textiles Darshana Vikram Jardosh said she will help grow and promote the textile sector and make it a key sector for 'Make in India'.

Jardosh also took charge on Thursday.

